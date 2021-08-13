UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Soldier Embraces Martyrdom In Fight Against Terrorists In South Waziristan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:28 PM

A terrorist was killed and another was arrested in injured condition who revealed that they wanted to attack check post of Pakistan Army in the area.  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in South Wazirstan, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

According to the military media wing, the security forces witnessed an unusual movement near the Pakistan Army picket. Quick response force was sent to deal with the terrorists. During fight against the terrorists, a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s area of Mardan. A terrorist was also killed during the operation and another terrorist who fell injured was arrested.

He revealed that their plan was to attack Pakistan Army check post. Earlier on June 11, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. The ISPR said that Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attack.

The militants had attacked the troops using small arms, the ISPR confirmed. Following the attack, the FC Balochistan launched a large-scale area sanitization operation to hunt the terrorists, said the ISPR.

