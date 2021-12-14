UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Soldier Embraces Martyrdom: ISPR

Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:04 PM

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

The military’s wing says that  a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a Pakistani check post along Pak-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an attack over checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a Pakistani check post along Pak-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan. It said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naek Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Noshki, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

Security forces responded to the attack in a befitting manner and forced the terrorists to run away. The ISPR said that terrorists are trying to sabotage peace in Balochistan and added that security forces will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

Three Pakistan Army soldiers on November 13 embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence -based operation (IBO) and while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan province.

The ISPR said that security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab area based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in the surroundings of Turbat.

“On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses,” it added.

