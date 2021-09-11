UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Serving In UN Mission Darfur: ISPR

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army Lance Naik Adil Jan serving in UN mission Darfur embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while on duty.

Lance Naik Adil Jan from Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, age 38 years resident of Lakki Marwat was part of UN mission Darfur that was responsible for protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

So far, 161 Pakistani peace keepers have laid lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.

