Pakistan Army Soldier Martyred In Suicide Blast In Miran Shah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:42 AM

Two civilians have also been martyred in the blast while a third civilian fell injured.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) A soldier of Pakistan Army Naik Abid among two civilians was martyred in a suicide blast in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, a civilian has also been injured in the incident.

(Details to follow)

