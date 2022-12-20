Pakistan Army Soldier Martyred In Suicide Blast In Miran Shah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:42 AM
Two civilians have also been martyred in the blast while a third civilian fell injured.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) A soldier of Pakistan Army Naik Abid among two civilians was martyred in a suicide blast in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.
According to ISPR, a civilian has also been injured in the incident.
(Details to follow)