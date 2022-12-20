Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

(@Abdulla99267510)

Two civilians have also been martyred in the blast while a third civilian fell injured.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) A soldier of Pakistan Army Naik Abid among two civilians was martyred in a suicide blast in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, a civilian has also been injured in the incident.

(Details to follow)