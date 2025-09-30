Open Menu

Pakistan Army Successful Neutralized Explosive Shell Left Behind Khawarij In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) After the tragic incident in the Laghari area of Mamund Tehsil, Bajaur, where children were martyred due to explosive materials left behind by the Khawarij militants three days ago, the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army have risked their lives to begin clearing the area of explosives and ammunition.

Security sources told APP on Tuesday that in a timely operation, the Pakistan Army successfully neutralized an explosive shell left behind by the Khawarij in the village of Ghakhi, Bajaur.

Security forces appealed to local elders to exercise special caution in order to avoid harm from explosives left behind by the Khawarij and to immediately report any suspicious weapons or materials to the security forces.

This clearance operation becomes even more significant considering that just three days ago, on September 27, 2025, a tragic incident occurred in the Laghari area of Mamund Tehsil, Bajaur.

Children came across an explosive device left by the Khawarij, which suddenly detonated while they were playing with it. As a result of the blast, four children were martyred and five others were injured.

This is the same area where, a few weeks ago, a video of Khawarij playing cricket with local children went viral. Under such deceitful tactics, they lure innocent children and leave dangerous explosives near them.

The security sources said this has always been the method of the Khawarij by killing unarmed and innocent civilians in the name of jihad, and deliberately placing explosives near civilian populations. The greatest victims of these heinous acts are often young children.

