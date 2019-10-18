Pakistan Army takes pride in maintaining high degree of training, physical fitness standards: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Army takes pride in maintaining high degree of training and physical fitness standards, media release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here stated

Speaking to troops busy in training exercise, during his visit to Karachi, the COAS said regardless of the advancement in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering are linked with maintaining high standards of training and physical fitness.

The COAS addressed garrison officers, attended Closing Ceremony of Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES ) Championship and witnessed training exercise of mechanised formation.

The COAS talked to officers about environment, challenges and the response.

He also awarded prizes to winners of Army PACES and Young Soldiers Paces championship.

Gujranwala Corps team won the 8th Army PACES Championship while Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers Paces Championship.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi accompanied COAS during the visit.