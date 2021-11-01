Pakistan Army team wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship

The Pakistan Army team on Monday won the 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army team on Monday won the 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship.

During the Championship, Pakistan Army team clinched six gold medals out of total 8 events while Pakistan Navy got two gold medals, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), media release.

Overall Pakistan Army got 6 gold medals, 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal while Pakistan Navy secured 2 gold medals, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.