UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army Team Wins Pace Sticking Competition At Sandhurst

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Pakistan Army Team wins Pace Sticking Competition at Sandhurst

Pakistan Army team won the International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom (UK) on October 13, 2020

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army team won the International Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom (UK) on October 13, 2020.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued here said, while displaying the highest standards of drill, turnout and discipline, the team from Pakistan Military Academy won this competition for the third consecutive time.

This year 9 teams took part in the competition, the statement added.

In his message of felicitation, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Moazzam Ahmad Khan commended Pakistan Team's dedication and spirit to take on the challenge.

He said the Pakistan Team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.

Pace Sticking Competition is being held in the UK since1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery, the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army London United Kingdom October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Misbah to step down from chief selector’s role t ..

20 minutes ago

Misbah-ul-Haq decides to step down as Pakistan’s ..

32 minutes ago

Pak-China 'Rapid Response System' countering disin ..

20 seconds ago

Fai welcomes PM's aide's stance on Kashmir disput ..

22 seconds ago

IEA Assesses OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production ..

25 seconds ago

IEA Expects Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.4Mln bp ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.