Pakistan Army To Continue Assisting Institutions In Fight Against Coronavirus: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan Army to continue assisting institutions in fight against coronavirus: COAS

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the Pakistan Army would continue assisting other institutions in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reach out to the people, particularly those affected by COVID19 for bringing comfort them in the hour of distress.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, quoted the COAS as saying during a visit to Kohat.

At Kohat, the Army Chief was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak-Afghan Border, and update on the army's assistance against COVID-19 in the area.

The COAS interacted with the troops, who were busy in the relief efforts against COVID19. He appreciated officers and men for operational readiness, continued vigilance and high morale.

Later, the COAS also visited COVID facility at CMH Kohat.

Earlier, the Army Chief laid a wreath at Shuhada Monument to pay homage to the martyrs, who had laid their lives in line of duty for defending the motherland.

The COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps on arrival at Kohat.

