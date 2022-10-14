UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army To Continue Serve People Till Rehabilitation: COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan Army to continue serve people till rehabilitation: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh and assured the local masses that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated.

During the visit, the COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here said.

The COAS also interacted with the locals, it added. Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Flood ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

5 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

16 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set A ..

Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

16 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotag ..

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

16 minutes ago
 COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

19 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.