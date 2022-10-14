Pakistan Army to continue serve people till rehabilitation: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh and assured the local masses that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated.

During the visit, the COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here said.

The COAS also interacted with the locals, it added. Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.