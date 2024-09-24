Pakistan Army to continue steadfast support, technical assistance to LEAs against terrorism: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan District emphasized that Pakistan Army would continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies (LEAs), particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, to enhance their capacity.

The Army Chief visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty. The COAS also acknowledged the pivotal role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan.

He underscored Pakistan Army's dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of KP.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed Pakistan Army's unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

Furthermore, the COAS expressed gratitude for the tribal elders' invaluable support in combating terrorism and their unwavering backing of Pakistan Army.

Upon arrival, the COAS honoured the martyred by laying wreath at the Shuhada Monument. The COAS was warmly received at Wana by Commander Peshawar Corps.