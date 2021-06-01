UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army To Make All Possible Efforts For Balochistan's Enduring Peace, Sustainable Socio-economic Development: COA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan Army to make all possible efforts for Balochistan's enduring peace, sustainable socio-economic development: COA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan army would make all possible efforts towards achievement of an enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of Balochistan province.

The Army Chief expressed these views during his visit to Corps Headquarters Quetta, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on security situation, operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The Army Chief was also briefed on the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by Army in support of Government of Balochistan and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure peace and stability.

The COAS said, "The terrorists won't be allowed to destabilize peace efforts." He emphasized that all out efforts would be made to assist provincial government in ensuring law and order.

The COAS lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.

On his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Law And Order ISPR Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Border All Government

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.