RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan army would make all possible efforts towards achievement of an enduring peace for sustainable socio-economic development of Balochistan province.

The Army Chief expressed these views during his visit to Corps Headquarters Quetta, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on security situation, operational preparedness, border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The Army Chief was also briefed on the socio-economic initiatives undertaken by Army in support of Government of Balochistan and efforts underway for capacity enhancement of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure peace and stability.

The COAS said, "The terrorists won't be allowed to destabilize peace efforts." He emphasized that all out efforts would be made to assist provincial government in ensuring law and order.

The COAS lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.

On his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.