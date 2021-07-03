UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army To Modernize Infantry For Coping Future Threats: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:45 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the Pakistan Army would do all that was possible to modernize Infantry as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the Pakistan Army would do all that was possible to modernize Infantry as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threats.

He expressed these views while visiting Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC).

He installed Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Inspector General Arms as Colonel Commandant of the PRC, said an ISPR news release.

Interacting with the officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the Regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

Earlier on arrival at Punjab Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by the Incoming, Outgoing Colonel Commandants and Commandant of Punjab Regimental Centre.

The COAS also laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant of the Punjab Regiment Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza (R), large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers were attended the ceremony.

