Pakistan Army To Procure Pulses From PARC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan Army would procure pulses from Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Agrotech Company (PATCO) in order to fulfill the dietary requirements of its personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army would procure pulses from Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Agrotech Company (PATCO) in order to fulfill the dietary requirements of its personnel.

Both organizations will sign an agreement soon, A press release issued by PARC here on Wednesday said adding that PARC and Army Supply Corps held a meeting on pulses procurement from PATCO-PARC.

A delegation of army Supply Corps headed by Brig. Fawad Jeelani visited PARC and met with Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan.

The Chairman, PARC briefed the visiting delegation about the ongoing mega Public Sector Development Projects on pulses production and informed traveling seminars on pulses to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

He also informed about the progress made by PARC in productivity enhancement of pulses, which aimed at providing certified advanced variety seeds of pulses that could ensure food security amid climate change issues.

He apprised the visiting delegation about pulses research activities carried out under the Pulses Project and told that PARC products were available for sale to general public which included honey, beverages, poultry, dairy products and grains, which were completely hygienic and safe for consumption.

He said that unsafe food practices were the major cause of poor health of the people, adding that PATCO shop was equipping with hygienically processed and organic food items with the help of agri-experts, food scientists and farmers.

Dr Azeem also informed the officers of the Services Corps about the standardization of various testing procedures and enlightened that Grain Quality Testing Laboratory (GQTL) earned international recognition and credibility through ISO accreditation from Norwegian Accreditation Council.

During the visit of PARC Technologies Display Center, the delegation acknowledged the efforts of Chairman PARC and agriculture scientists.

The army personnel admired the PARC efforts towards testing, certification services of grains.

