Pakistan Army To Recruit Soldiers, Clerks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Pakistan army to recruit soldiers, clerks

Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center Karachi will continue the process of recruitment of Soldiers and Clerks till October 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center Karachi will continue the process of recruitment of Soldiers and Clerks till October 30.

Interested candidate can visit the Army Selection and Recruitment Center in Karachi and submit application along with documents to the Center Karachi, said a press release issued here on Monday..

The interested candidate must pass the matriculation and while the candidate from martyr family can submit application, even if he did not pass the matriculation.

Age limit is from 17.5 years to 23 years. The candidate from martyr family has been given 2-year relaxation in age and while one-year relaxation has bee given to civilian candidate holding graduate degree.

The height limit is 5.6 (five feet and six inches) for solider and 5.3 (five feet and three inches) for clerk candidate.

Any candidate fulfilling all these requirements should visit to Army Selection and Recruitment Center Karachi office at Shah-e-Faisal near Regent Plaza during office hours and submit all documents (original and two photocopies) i.e. CNIC card, father or guardian CNIC card, Domicile & PRC, educational documents including matriculation & leaving certificates and six photos.

