Pakistan Army To Take Control Of Islamabad From Oct 5-17 For SCO Summit Security

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 11:46 PM

The Pakistan Army will take control of Islamabad from midnight on October 5 until October 17 as part of heightened security measures for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Army will take control of Islamabad from midnight on October 5 until October 17 as part of heightened security measures for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

The Ministry of Interior, in a notification on Friday, said," The deployment of the army, conducted under Article 245 of the Constitution, was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The army will maintain a significant presence in Islamabad throughout the event, ensuring the safety and security of the international delegates attending the high-profile meeting."

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement earlier, indicated that both the Pakistan Army and paramilitary forces would be deployed from October 5 to bolster security arrangements. He emphasized the need for foolproof security, given the sensitive nature of the summit and the high-level participation from regional leaders.

Naqvi also urged political parties, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to delay any planned protests in and around the Capital during the period, stressing the importance of prioritizing national interests over political agendas.

"After several years, we are hosting heads of state in Pakistan, and it is vital that we act responsibly," he stated.

The government has announced that local holidays will be observed in Islamabad during the days of the SCO summit, with an official notification regarding the holiday expected soon.

The SCO Summit is a significant diplomatic event for Pakistan, as it brings together leaders from member states to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.

More Stories From Pakistan