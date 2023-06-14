UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Troops Engage In Evacuation, Relief Activities Amid Biparjoy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Army troops engage in evacuation, relief activities amid Biparjoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army after Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) have expedited its efforts for the evacuation of vulnerable communities of coastal areas on a fast-track basis.

The Pakistan Army has also issued statistics pertaining to the masses relocated from the areas to be impacted by the cyclone.

Over 82 per cent population of the to-be impacted areas have been shifted to safer places and the evacuation process would complete by tonight (Wednesday).

According to recent data, some 60,442 people have been relocated out of the total 73,843 to safer locations. Pakistan Army has established some nine relief camps in Thatta, and 14 each in Sujawal and Badin.

The Corps Commander Karachi has directed to complete the relocation process in the night at all costs.

The Army and Rangers Troops have been directed to remain alert for the next 72 hours.

The Corps Commander Karachi has said that the Army troops deployed in the field would extend all possible assistance to the masses with the help of the civil administration during these times of distress.

Pakistan Army soldiers have also evacuated people stuck in the Village Musa Tehsil Kharochan during their continuous efforts in the areas to face the impacts of the cyclone.

The local population thanked the Pakistan Army for providing timely relief during the cyclone. Pakistan Army shifted the trapped people through vehicles and buses to safer places. The village population included women, men, children and older people.

The villagers paid tribute to Pakistan Army for its timely evacuation of the local masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Storm Army Rangers Vehicles Alert Thatta Badin Sujawal Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money L ..

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Finan ..

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.