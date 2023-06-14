Pakistan Army troops engage in evacuation, relief activities amid Biparjoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Army after Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) have expedited its efforts for the evacuation of vulnerable communities of coastal areas on a fast-track basis.

The Pakistan Army has also issued statistics pertaining to the masses relocated from the areas to be impacted by the cyclone.

Over 82 per cent population of the to-be impacted areas have been shifted to safer places and the evacuation process would complete by tonight (Wednesday).

According to recent data, some 60,442 people have been relocated out of the total 73,843 to safer locations. Pakistan Army has established some nine relief camps in Thatta, and 14 each in Sujawal and Badin.

The Corps Commander Karachi has directed to complete the relocation process in the night at all costs.

The Army and Rangers Troops have been directed to remain alert for the next 72 hours.

The Corps Commander Karachi has said that the Army troops deployed in the field would extend all possible assistance to the masses with the help of the civil administration during these times of distress.

Pakistan Army soldiers have also evacuated people stuck in the Village Musa Tehsil Kharochan during their continuous efforts in the areas to face the impacts of the cyclone.

The local population thanked the Pakistan Army for providing timely relief during the cyclone. Pakistan Army shifted the trapped people through vehicles and buses to safer places. The village population included women, men, children and older people.

The villagers paid tribute to Pakistan Army for its timely evacuation of the local masses.