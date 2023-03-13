UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Troops Rescue Heart Patient To Minimarg Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan Army troops rescue heart patient to Minimarg Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army troops have rescued a heart patient facing a serious problem from snow-covered valleys in Minimarg area of Skardu as part of its always-ready services for the welfare of people living in snow-covered valleys.

The northern hilly areas due to heavy snowfall in difficult-to-reach areas faced traffic disruption whereas the Pakistan Army was playing an active role in public cooperation.

Gulzar, a heart patient in severe condition was shifted to the hospital in Minimarg area of Skardu. He was provided timely first aid at Minimarg Hospital, which improved his condition. After first aid, Gulzar was shifted to Skardu CMH in an army helicopter where his condition was out of danger.

Gulzar's family members and local residents thanked the Pakistan Army for providing timely medical assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Traffic Skardu Family From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

19 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

19 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

19 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

19 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.