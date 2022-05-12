UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Vital For Country's Survival, Says Ulema Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Ulema and Mashaikh Peace Committee Muzaffargarh on Thursday took out a rally and organized a seminar extending full support to Pakistan Army and declared armed forces vital for country's survival

Speaking at the seminar, the ulema condemned the campaign being run on social media and also staged a demonstration in front of the local press club.

They said that element involved in targeting institutions must refrain from their objectionable conduct.

The Ulema committee members also raised slogans in support of Pakistan Army at the demonstration venue.

