RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan Army, was a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Southern Command Multan and interacted with the troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on Operational, training and administrative matters of the formation.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

"Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, Air Defence, Cyber & mechanisation," the COAS reiterated.

Only a well trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies could safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the Army Chief emphasized.

Earlier on arrival at HQ Southern Command the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider.