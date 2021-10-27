UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Well Trained, Battle Hardened Force Ready To Confront Challenges Against Country's Defence: COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan Army well trained, battle hardened force ready to confront challenges against country's defence: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan Army, was a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Southern Command Multan and interacted with the troops, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on Operational, training and administrative matters of the formation.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that such exercises enhance confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

"Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, Air Defence, Cyber & mechanisation," the COAS reiterated.

Only a well trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies could safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the Army Chief emphasized.

Earlier on arrival at HQ Southern Command the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

57 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

57 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.