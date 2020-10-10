UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army Will Continue To Support Elected-govt By Living In Constitutional Limits, Says Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan Army will continue to support elected-govt by living in constitutional limits, says Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says nobody is answerable for the fault of any other in the country, asking the public to focus on positive criticism.

ABBOTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that they would continue to back the elected government by living within the limits of law and the Constitution.

General Bajwa said nobody was answerable to any other for the wrong doing of any else in Pakistan. He said as a nation, they were going to the right directions.

“We’ll continue to back elected government by living within the limits of law and the Constitution,” said General Bajwa.

The Army Chief was addressing at Kakol military academy on Saturday.

General Bajwa said they would continue to sacrifice for the country and asked the nation to focus on positive criticism.

Pakistan Army, General Bajwa said, always was there during every crisis no matter it was Covid-19 or locusts attack.

He stated that they all were the soldiers of Pakistan and their unity was important.

“Don’t mix hybrid criticism with positive criticism,” General Bajwa said.

Army Chief said Pakistan Army defeated terrorism and fought against all challenges in the way of the country’s progress and development.

“Peace is a milestone but not the final stage,” General Bajwa said, adding that they gave huge sacrifices.

He also pointed out that many nations could not survive on the world map due to the challenges but Pakistan faced many challenges but survived.

