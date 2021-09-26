Pakistan Army Wins Bronze Medal In 58th World Military Boxing Championship Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army has won Bronze Medal in the 58th World Military Boxing Championship held at Moscow, Russia.
Sepoy Bilawal Zia of Pakistan Army clinched bronze medal at world military boxing championship, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.