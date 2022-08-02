(@Abdulla99267510)

ISPR says Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter en route from Quetta to Karachi with important personalities aboard disappeared, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the military's media wing said that the aviation helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

The ISPR said, "Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan," adding that search operation was underway.

The reports said that Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was also on board and Major Syed was the pilot while Major Talha was the co-pilot of the helicopter.

The Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and chief naik Mudassir were also there on board.

Pakistan Army and the Civil Administration are working on relief programmes in the floods and rain hit province where over 145 people lost their lives.

The civil Administration, however, said that a helicopter crashed in the vicinity of the Sassi Punnu Shrine, near Windar area but official confirmation from ISPR is yet to come.

The reports said that the helicopter was flying low as per the statements of the local residents and then it just got disappeared.

Some reports suggested that the incident took place minutes before sunset (Maghrib prayers).