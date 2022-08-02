UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army's Copter With General On Board Goes Missing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

ISPR says Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2022) A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter en route from Quetta to Karachi with important personalities aboard disappeared, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the military's media wing said that the aviation helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

The ISPR said, "Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan," adding that search operation was underway.

The reports said that Corp Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was also on board and Major Syed was the pilot while Major Talha was the co-pilot of the helicopter.

The Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and chief naik Mudassir were also there on board.

Pakistan Army and the Civil Administration are working on relief programmes in the floods and rain hit province where over 145 people lost their lives.

The civil Administration, however, said that a helicopter crashed in the vicinity of the Sassi Punnu Shrine, near Windar area but official confirmation from ISPR is yet to come.

The reports said that the helicopter was flying low as per the statements of the local residents and then it just got disappeared.

Some reports suggested that the incident took place minutes before sunset (Maghrib prayers).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Flood Twitter ISPR Traffic Lasbela Media From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

11 hours ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.