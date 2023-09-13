The crackdown on the smuggling of dollars, sugar to Afghanistan, the decision to take action against the corrupt elements in the institutions is a practical proof of the Army Chief's patriotism. Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep , 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan and its resources were brutally looted for 75 years.

He said that the current economic situation is proving to be dangerous for the survival of the state, for which the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir has decided to take concrete measures.

He said that if there is a state, there will be politics. It was a very important task to carefully examine the underlying factors of the economic crisis and reach the causes of these problems.

In this regard, the main problem was the smuggling that was hollowing out the roots of the country like termites.

He said that the crackdown on the smuggling of Dollars, sugar to Afghanistan, the decision to take action against the corrupt elements in the institutions are the practical proof of the army chief's patriotism. He further said that Pakistan Army's decision to take practical steps for economic reforms is a step towards a stable Pakistan.