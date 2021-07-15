UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army’s Officer, Solider Embrace Martyrdom In Terrorist Attack Near Pasni: ISPR

Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan Army’s officer, solider embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack near Pasni: ISPR

The Military media’s wing says the terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (​IED).  

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) A Pakistan army Captaiin Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relation said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists targeted security forces using an improvised explosive device (​IED).

“Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

It said: “ Security forces are determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs,”.

On Tuesday, two security personnel including an officer embraced martyrdom while three others fell injured during fight against the militants in Zewa area of Kurram tribal district.

Three militants were killed during an operation conducted in the area after receiving information, said ISPR.

