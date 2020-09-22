UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Army’s Soldier Embraces Martyrdom Near Pak-Afghan Border

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Pakistan Army’s soldier embraces martyrdom near Pak-Afghan border

ISPR says Pakistan’s check-posts along with Afghanistan border have been targeted from the Afghan side on Monday night which has resulted into the martyrdom of 24-year old Sepoy Sabir Shah.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) A Pakistan’s army soldier embraced martyrdom after an attack on a check post near Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency, Inter Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

ISPR said that Pakistani posts along with Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur sector were targeted from Afghanistan side on late Monday night.

“Sepoy Sabir Shah, 24-year old, was martyred in the attack on a security check posts from across the border,” the military’s media wing said.

It also said that Pakistan has raised the issue of cross-border firing with the Afghan government.

‘Afghanistan has repeatedly been asked not allow its soil for terrorists’ attack on Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

