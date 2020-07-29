Pakistan Army’s Soldier embraces martyrdom at Bajaur Check-Post

(@fidahassanain)

The terrorists used Afghan soil for firing on Pakistan forces at the border which resulted into the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Lance Naik Sami Ullah in Bajaur area.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Pakistan Army’s Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced martyrdom as a result of across the border firing by terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations said here on Wednesday.

A check-post of security forces was targeted from Afghanistan and Lance Naik Sami Ullah got martyred in the attack.

Afghanistan soil once again was used against Pakistan as terrorists and anti-Pakistan elements were hiding there. A recently issued report by the UN also mentioned the presence of anti-Pakistan elements and terrorists in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghanistan military authorities had asked Pakistan Army for treatment of the soldier on July 14.

The latest reports said that an Afghan National Defence Forces Soldier returned to his country through Torkham Border after getting medical treatment at the Combined Military Hospital Peshawar.