UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army’s Soldier Embraces Martyrdom At Bajaur Check-Post

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:28 AM

Pakistan Army’s Soldier embraces martyrdom at Bajaur Check-Post

The terrorists used Afghan soil for firing on Pakistan forces at the border which resulted into the martyrdom of Pakistan Army’s Lance Naik Sami Ullah in Bajaur area.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Pakistan Army’s Lance Naik Sami Ullah embraced martyrdom as a result of across the border firing by terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations said here on Wednesday.

A check-post of security forces was targeted from Afghanistan and Lance Naik Sami Ullah got martyred in the attack.

Afghanistan soil once again was used against Pakistan as terrorists and anti-Pakistan elements were hiding there. A recently issued report by the UN also mentioned the presence of anti-Pakistan elements and terrorists in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Afghanistan military authorities had asked Pakistan Army for treatment of the soldier on July 14.

The latest reports said that an Afghan National Defence Forces Soldier returned to his country through Torkham Border after getting medical treatment at the Combined Military Hospital Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Attack Afghanistan Peshawar Army United Nations July Border From

Recent Stories

OIC Provides Member States’ Media with Means to ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

9 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.