Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) A soldier of Pakistan Army has been martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Isham, North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, martyred Sepoy Asmatullah Khan was 28 years old and resident of Mianwali.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on forces.

In a statement, he paid rich tribute to the martyred soldier from Mianwali Sepoy Asmatullah Khan.

He said the blood of the martyrs is a debt on the whole nation.