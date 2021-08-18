UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army's Soldier Martyred, Terrorist Killed In South Waziristan: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:12 PM

The military's media wing says that the army solders killed one of the terrorists during operation in South Wazirstan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) A naib Sobedar was martyred after terrorists’ attack on a military check-post in South Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The military media wing said that Pakistan army gave very tough response and killed one of the terrorists who attacked the military post in the area.

The martyred soldier hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan Army’s solders are always there for defence and protection of the motherland and never hesitated to sacrificed themselves to maintain peace in the country.

