Pakistan Army’s Team participates in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army’s Team have participated in Exercise Cambrian Patrol - 2024 which was held at Wales, UK from October 04-13 and won a gold medal while presenting exceptional performance among all participating teams.

This year, Exercise Cambrian Patrol celebrated its 65th year and has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols all across from the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kilometers (kms) within 48 hours, completing specialist tasks in a contested environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

This year, 128 teams from 42 Countries particpated in the Exercise and out of all these teams, Pakistan Army’s Team showed Exceptional Performance in the exercise and has been awarded with the Gold Medal.

"It is indeed a proud moment for the whole Nation and Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training. Pakistan Army has always held Country's flag high, Alhamdulillah" the ISPR said.