Open Menu

Pakistan Army’s Team Participates In Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Army’s Team participates in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army’s Team have participated in Exercise Cambrian Patrol - 2024 which was held at Wales, UK from October 04-13 and won a gold medal while presenting exceptional performance among all participating teams.

This year, Exercise Cambrian Patrol celebrated its 65th year and has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols all across from the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kilometers (kms) within 48 hours, completing specialist tasks in a contested environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

This year, 128 teams from 42 Countries particpated in the Exercise and out of all these teams, Pakistan Army’s Team showed Exceptional Performance in the exercise and has been awarded with the Gold Medal.

"It is indeed a proud moment for the whole Nation and Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training. Pakistan Army has always held Country's flag high, Alhamdulillah" the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Wales United Kingdom October Gold All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

15 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

16 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

16 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

17 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

24 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan