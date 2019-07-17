UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Arrests Chief Of Jamaat Ud Dawa Islamist Group - Anti-Terror Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

The Pakistani security forces arrested the head of the Jamaat ud Dawa Islamist group, Hafiz Saeed, in Punjab province on Wednesday, the local Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Pakistani security forces arrested the head of the Jamaat ud Dawa Islamist group, Hafiz Saeed, in Punjab province on Wednesday, the local Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

"Hafiz Saeed was going to Gujranwala this morning to get pre-arrest bail but he was arrested by CTD on his way. The CTD presented him in the Anti Terrorism Court Gujranwala for judicial remand. The ATC sent him to jail," the CTD said in a statement, as quoted by the Express Tribune newspaper.

The CTD will submit charges against Saeed soon.

The CTD has reportedly recorded 23 cases against Saeed and his 12 aides for using trusts as a cover to "funnel funds to terror suspects."

The arrest comes amid a major crackdown on terrorism financing across the country, according to the newspaper.

The Jamaat ud Dawa is notably considered to be a political wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group (banned in Russia), which is accused of the attacks that hit India's western city of Mumbai in 2008 killing over 160 people and injuring about 300 others.

