Pakistan as responsible state gives positive response to a ceasefire: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said, considering the regional peace and the lives of millions of people living in this region, that Pakistan as a responsible state gave a positive response to the ceasefire.

In a televised address to nation, the prime minister expressed the hope that all the outstanding issues including the water distribution, Jammu and Kashmir dispute and all other unresolved issues would now be settled by holding negotiations and by adopting a peaceful path.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation with the core of his heart that they proved to the world their self-esteem and respect which were dearer to them than their lives, adding “If anyone challenges their sovereignty, they stand like an iron wall and overpower their enemies.”

“What the enemy did was a cowardly and shameful act, a naked aggression,” but the brave and bold forces, with display of professionalism gave a very effective response which would always be remembered as a chapter in the modern warfare.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the pretext of Pahalgam incident, India tried to drag Pakistan into a war despite the fact that without any delay, they had offered cooperation for an impartial and transparent global probe.

In the face of flurry of false allegations and accusations, Pakistan showed restraint and patience, he said, adding India tried to infiltrate territories with drones and missile attacks upon innocent people, mosques and civilians besides, tried their patience with botched attacks on military installations and water resources.

The prime minister said that after all the aggression, they decided to pay in the same coin which their enemy knew very well.

He said Pakistan made it clear that the negotiations which ought to take place at a table would now be held in the battlefield.

He commended the armed forces of Pakistan whose Jawans were alien to the word of ‘defeat’.

Within few hours, he said their forces silenced enemy’s guns and the world would remember as to how they turned enemy’s air bases, installations and stockpiles into ashes. ‘Rafale also failed in the encounter.”

The prime minister said that their fight was against that old mind frame and old idea based upon anti humanity, hatred, aggression and religious bigotry. “It is a victory for truth and our principles,” he said, adding that they did to an enemy what deemed fit by a respected nation.

The 240 million people of the country showered their love and affection upon their valiant armed forces and stood side by side with them during the conflict.

He also thanked the nation for their prayers for the success of their armed forces and said as a result Allah Almighty had bestowed upon them a tremendous victory.

On this historic victory, he paid tribute to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army StAFF General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and every officer and personnel of the armed forces.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to General Syed Asim Munir, on his behalf and on behalf of the entire nation, for his sagacious and bold leadership that led to victory, besides appreciating the Air Chief and his eagles who had made them proud.

The prime minister thanked US President Trump for his sincere role in the ceasefire.

He also thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Qatar, the UK, UN Secretary General etc that played their due role in the ceasefire.

The prime minister especially mentioned Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and President Tayyip Erdogan who stood with Pakistan like brothers.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, for their unprecedented and historic support.

The prime minister also remembered Irtaza Abbas Shaheed who embraced shahadat during the Indian aggression and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their members.

The prime minister thanked all the allied and opposition parties and the entire political leadership and parliament for their unprecedented unity and solidarity and also mentioned his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his wise leadership and experience, besides President Asif Ali Zardari for his valuable consultations.

The prime minister appreciated the mediapersons and social media users who had countered Indian fake news with responsible reporting and display of professional integrity and hoped that the set precedent would be a guiding path in the future.

Expressing his firm belief, he said after overcoming this crisis, all the governments and institutions would focus their energies on the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and would not rest till the country carves a niche among the comity of nations.