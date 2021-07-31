Pakistan as well as international community raise concerns on human rights violations in IIOJK: Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that not only Pakistan but lawmakers from parliaments of different countries were also raising voices on alarming human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to media persons at Raza Hall here, the Foreign Minister stated that European parliamentarians also expressed concerns by writing a letter to European Commission on Human Rights and stressed strict action against human rights violations in IIOJK. Qureshi termed it a good sign and stated that the whole world was talking about the human rights situation in IIOJK. Similarly, the Foreign Minister maintained that the local leadership of Jammu and Kashmir had also demanded restoration of statehood status of the Valley during their meeting with Modi in the recent past. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, in recent statement, has validated Pakistan's stance, Qureshi observed. Qureshi stated that Pakistan exposed nefarious designs of the Modi government and it would continue to expose it globally in future as well.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Azad Kashmir on August 5. Hopefully, there would be a new government in Azad Kashmir, stated Qureshi. Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss future strategy with the new government of Azad Kashmir.

Responding to a question about continuous advancement of Taliban in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister remarked that Pakistan wished political solution in Afghanistan. Pakistan is playing its role for peaceful and negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that he met with leadership of different neighboring countries including Tajikistan, China, Russia, Iran and Uzbekistan for coordinated efforts for a peaceful solution to issue of Afghanistan. Pakistan had also invited Afghan leadership to discuss challenges and their resolution, however, the peace talk was postponed on the willingness of Afghan government, he said and added that Afghan leadership would have to sit together and sort out solution for their country.

To another query, the Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan was not in favor of imposed government, however, it would make the decision after consultation with international community.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Foreign Minister stated that he had recently visited China and discussed the security situation in wake of the Dasu incident. It was decided that both, Pakistan and China would jointly combat the challenge. Some powers wanted to damage the mega project. However, the country's security apparatus averted the nefarious designs of enemies, he expressed.

Qureshi also thanked the people of Azad Kashmir and Sialkot for reposing confidence in Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. The trend of PTI successes will remain to continue in future as well and now, PTI will focus on rural Sindh as the people of Sindh are wishing for change, Qureshi said and added that a strategy under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been evolved in this regard.

About internal strife in PML-N, Qureshi hinted that Shahbaz Sharif remained totally indifferent to elections in Azad Kashmir as well as Sialkot. However, I have heard that there was a difference over narrative in PML-N, said Qureshi.

To another question about return of Nawaz Sharif, Qureshi stated, morally, Nawaz Sharif should return as he is enjoying good health.

About South Punjab secretariat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that construction works on mega-project would begin on Monday (August 2) which would be completed within two years. The work on amendments regarding roles of business to empower secretaries at south Punjab Secretariat was heading forward rapidly and the Secretaries of all the departments will be made fully empowered to take all sorts of decisions locally, the Foreign Minister said. He also lauded the role of parliamentarians for the region for taking interest in South Punjab Secretariat.

Qureshi also chaired District Coordination Committee and reviewed pace of work on different uplift schemes. He observed that 117 schemes out of 118 had been approved.

Qureshi also hailed the performance of Solid Waste Management Company, especially during Eid days and stated that he had instructed Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority to make preparations to deal with emergency situations that could trigger due to possible monsoon rainy spell.