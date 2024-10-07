Open Menu

Pakistan Asks Afghan Govt Not To Lecture But Fix Own Domestic Issues

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan asks Afghan govt not to lecture but fix own domestic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Monday rejected a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country, asking the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to focus on fixing its own domestic problems instead of lecturing a democratic country.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, rejected the "frivolous" statement made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday calling it an "unacceptable" and "deplorable" interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.

"Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG should focus on fixing its own domestic problems; prioritize inclusivity; and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion," the spokesperson said.

She said the AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which were seriously threatening peace and security in the neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expected all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.

