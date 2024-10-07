Pakistan Asks Afghan Govt Not To Lecture But Fix Own Domestic Issues
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Monday rejected a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country, asking the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to focus on fixing its own domestic problems instead of lecturing a democratic country.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, rejected the "frivolous" statement made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday calling it an "unacceptable" and "deplorable" interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.
"Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG should focus on fixing its own domestic problems; prioritize inclusivity; and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion," the spokesperson said.
She said the AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which were seriously threatening peace and security in the neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism.
The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expected all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police conduct flag march in City Zone11 minutes ago
-
All set for UAF convocation on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of Karachi attack "sworn enemies" of Pakistan: PM1 hour ago
-
8 hurt as bus turns turtle in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers2 hours ago
-
Sindh CM seeks report of explosion from Home Minister, IGP10 hours ago
-
90 kanal encroached land vacated in FGEHA-ICT joint operation in G-14 sector11 hours ago
-
Govt exercised restraint, didn't give PTI chance to get 'dead bodies': interior minister11 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near Karachi Airport11 hours ago
-
Pak Counsel Gen. highlights trends in global business landscape12 hours ago
-
Tarar inspects under-construction road in Township12 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur should clarify on his last 24-hours whereabouts: Tarar12 hours ago