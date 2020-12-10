Pakistan asks all travellers from Afghanistan for Covid-19 test report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday said that all travellers wishing to enter the country through the land borders from Afghanistan Torkham and Chaman were required to provide a Covid-19 test RT-PCR at all the crossing points.

A statement from Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul said the measure has been taken in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and increase in the number of positive cases.

The condition will not be applicable on children below the age of 12 years, the statement said.