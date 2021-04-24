UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Asks Canada To Reconsider Suspension Of Flights

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider suspension of flights

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has written a letter to Canadian Minister for Transport Omar Alghabra, saying that Pakistan has managed the pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan has asked Canadian government for reconsidering its decision of suspending all passenger flights from Islamabad for 30 days.

In a letter to Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar drew attention to the fact that Pakistan, like all other countries, had been facing epidemic but it had managed it well due to its strategy of smart lockdowns.

He assured the minister that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust and Pakistan International Airlines only accepted results from the best laboratories and matched them with barcode on every result sheet.

Canada put temporarily ban on all passengers flights from Dehli and Lahore amid fear of COVID-19 on Friday.

The authorities took this decision, citing increased cases of Coronavirus detected at arrival from these countries.

The travel ban was imposed for 30 days for Pakistan and India.

Alghabra said: “I’m suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to increased cases detected in passengers at their arrival here,”. He explained: “It’s temporary as appropriate measures will be taken to control increase cases of COVID-19,”.

The temporary travel will come into effect at 11: 30 pm Eastern Time Thursday [0330 GMT Friday].

The cargo services, however, will not be suspended for uninterrupted shipment of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other essential goods.

Canadian authorities suspended flights from Britain due to COVID-19 variant last December.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Canada December All From Government Best PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

16 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

23 minutes ago

Kite-seller arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

11 PSVs impounded for flouting Inter-provincial tr ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Security Council to Obtain ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian artist arrested for allegedly insulting ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.