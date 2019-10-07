UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Asks FATF To Take Notice Of India's Attempts To Politicize Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

Pakistan asks FATF to take notice of India's attempts to politicize proceedings

Pakistan on Monday urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take notice of India's continuing malicious campaign against it and the attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Monday urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take notice of India's continuing malicious campaign against it and the attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan rejected the recent comments by the Indian defence minister claiming that FATF could anytime blacklist Pakistan.

"The statement reinforces Pakistan's concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India's attempts to politicize the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives," the FO statement said.

The statement mentioned that India's incessant smear against Pakistan and blatant partisanship also called into question its credentials to be co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviewed Pakistan's progress to implement the FATF Action Plan.

"Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members," the statement said, adding "It is important for FATF to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Defence Minister Foreign Office Progress Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

Sabir Shakir reveals inside story of Maryam Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago

Top court suspends election tribunal’s decision ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness about disaster management need of hour: ..

7 minutes ago

Over 45,000 People to Participate in Expo Real 201 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian NGO Says Employees Jailed in Libya in May ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks slide at open

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.