UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Asks Germany To 'remain Engaged With Afghanistan' To Avert Humanitarian, Economic Crisis

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan asks Germany to 'remain engaged with Afghanistan' to avert humanitarian, economic crisis

Pakistan on Tuesday asked Germany and the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan to avert any humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of the conflict-hit country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday asked Germany and the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan to avert any humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of the conflict-hit country.

"This is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, here at the Foreign Ministry.

The presser followed the delegation-level talks led by the two foreign ministers that was focused on bilateral and regional issues and the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Germany must "use its influence to convince the international community for continuous engagement" with Afghanistan.

He said the exodus of refugees from Afghanistan in the current situation could not be avoided and therefore needed support from the world.

He said Pakistan had so far safely evacuated over 10,000 people from Afghanistan since August 15.

On formation of government in Afghanistan, he said as per the statements of the Taliban, it was expected to be announced after the U.S. troops completed their withdrawal.

Asked on solid evidence available on India's financing and training of militant group Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), he said Pakistan had been constantly warning the world to "beware of the spoilers of peace".

"The international community has to discern the side, either of those who support peace or� the ones who for their self-interest are committed to destroy region's peace," he said.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany, in coming days, would see if the Taliban fulfilled their commitments with the world.

"It remains to be seen if the [Afghan] government will be an inclusive one as we had demanded," he said.

To a question on India's terror funding in Afghanistan, he said in broader context, there was a need for formulation of a common strategy by neighbouring countries for continuation of development projects in Afghanistan.

He said Germany and Pakistan were closely coordinating on bilateral and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

He said the German government was grateful for cooperation and receiving information from Pakistan, being the immediate neighbour of Afghanistan.

Maas thanked Pakistan for successfully managing the evacuation of German nationals and local staff and their safe airlift from Afghanistan.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan World German Germany August From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, ..

Philippines logs 13,827 new COVID-19 daily cases, total rises to 1,989,857

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during l ..

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

3 minutes ago
 EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70 ..

EU Reaches Goal of Full COVID-19 Vaccination of 70% of Adults - Von Der Leyen

4 minutes ago
 German unemployment rate drops again in August

German unemployment rate drops again in August

6 minutes ago
 Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ro ..

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo - club

6 minutes ago
 Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of cli ..

Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of climate summit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.