Open Menu

Pakistan Asks India To Give Access To Gilani Family For His Final Resting Place

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says unflinching commitment of Syed Ali Gilani to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, has inspired generations of Kashmiris in resisting the occupation and tyranny.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Pakistan on Friday urged the Indian Government to give unhindered access to family and followers of iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, for his final resting place.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a true voice and face of the Kashmiris' struggle for their rights and freedom.

She said the unflinching commitment of Syed Ali Gilani to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, has inspired generations of Kashmiris in resisting the occupation and tyranny.

The Spokesperson said Syed Ali Gilani will be remembered for his matchless sacrifices and unconditional love for Kashmir and for Pakistan.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said today on second death anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani, we pay rich tribute to his life-long dedication for justice and freedom and reaffirm our support to the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question, she said India must rescind its illegal act of 5th of August, 2019 and create an environment for peace and dialogue in the region.

Replying another query about recent statement of Indian Minister for External Affairs, the Spokesperson said it is nothing new. He has used undiplomatic language against Pakistan on a number of occasions and we regret it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office Jammu August 2019 Family Government Love

Recent Stories

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child la ..

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

5 minutes ago
 Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs ..

Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 m recovered

5 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 310 points

PSX turns around, gains 310 points

5 minutes ago
 New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar ..

New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

5 minutes ago
 Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

13 minutes ago
Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

13 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

13 minutes ago
 Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, fa ..

Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, faculty to be watchful

13 minutes ago
 Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended t ..

Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

13 minutes ago
 District admin prioritizes rural residents' concer ..

District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: D ..

18 minutes ago
 Father, son killed over property dispute

Father, son killed over property dispute

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan