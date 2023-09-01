Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Pakistan on Friday urged the Indian Government to give unhindered access to family and followers of iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, for his final resting place.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Syed Ali Shah Gilani was a true voice and face of the Kashmiris' struggle for their rights and freedom.

She said the unflinching commitment of Syed Ali Gilani to the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, has inspired generations of Kashmiris in resisting the occupation and tyranny.

The Spokesperson said Syed Ali Gilani will be remembered for his matchless sacrifices and unconditional love for Kashmir and for Pakistan.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said today on second death anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani, we pay rich tribute to his life-long dedication for justice and freedom and reaffirm our support to the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question, she said India must rescind its illegal act of 5th of August, 2019 and create an environment for peace and dialogue in the region.

Replying another query about recent statement of Indian Minister for External Affairs, the Spokesperson said it is nothing new. He has used undiplomatic language against Pakistan on a number of occasions and we regret it.