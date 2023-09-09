Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says grave and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to alarm the world conscience.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Pakistan on Saturday asked India to honour its obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws, and bring an end to the egregious human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said grave and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to alarm the world conscience.

She said several international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International have addressed a joint open letter to invite attention of the representatives of G-20 member states, specially invited countries and international organizations, towards the serious human rights violations being committed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.