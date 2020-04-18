UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Asks Qatar To Ensure Clearance Of Pakistani Workers' Dues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Pakistan on Friday asked the Qatari government to ensure clearance of dues of Pakistani workers, who had been expelled from jobs by different companies due to impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan on Friday asked the Qatari government to ensure clearance of dues of Pakistani workers, who had been expelled from jobs by different companies due to impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was conveyed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to the Qatari minister for Human Resource during a telephonic conversation, the Ministry of OP&HRD said in a tweet on its official social media account.

Zulfikar Bukhari urged his counterpart to bound Qatari companies for payment of full salaries to the laid-off Pakistani workers. The foreign employers should also give airfare to such Pakistani workforce, he added.

During the conversation, the SAPM also called for providing maximum relief to the stranded Pakistanis in Qatar.

According to the ministry, both the dignitaries agreed over relief measures for the Pakistani expatriates.

The Qatari minister assured the SAPM that the steps would be taken for protection of Pakistanis in Qatar.

Zulfikar Bukhari thanked his counterpart for extending cooperation in such trying times.

Earlier, SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari contacted the United Arab Emirates minister for human resources and discussed the issues of stranded Pakistanis. In a major development, the UAE announced extension in visa of Pakistani expats and its minister assured Zulfikar Bukhari that full salaries would be given to those Pakistanis who were expelled from their jobs.

