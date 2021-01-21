Pakistan asks world to 'hold India accountable for endangering regional peace'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday urged the world to hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment and endangering peace and stability in South Asia.

"The RSS-BJP regime in India continues to be exposed internationally for its negative propaganda against Pakistan and irresponsible actions, imperiling peace and stability in the region," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said at a weekly press briefing. Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the international community must take full cognizance of the situation and hold India accountable for its actions.

He said the recent developments regarding Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chats leaks had further exposed India's sinister designs against Pakistan and vindicated our long-held position.

He said the latest revelations confirmed what Pakistan had consistently pointed out that the BJP government staged "false flag" operations, maligned Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations, stoked hyper-nationalism in the country and also deviously manipulated national sentiment in its bid to win elections. "We had, at the outset, rejected India's malicious propaganda against Pakistan and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections," he said. The FO Spokesperson said the transcripts also illustrated the unholy nexus between the 'Hindutva' regime and its cronies in the Indian media.

On situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the military siege, communications blockade, media blackout and every possible violation of the human rights of Kashmiri people continued for 535 days since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

"In a new low, the RSS-BJP regime has merged the civil services in IIOJK with civil services of certain other Indian states in violation of the international law," he said. The FO Spokesperson said India could not hide its true intention behind such decisions, which was further disempowerment of the Kashmiris through weeding out of Kashmiri civil servants from IIOJK. He said Pakistan firmly condemned the framing of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, by the Indian authorities in a fake (six-year-old) case under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"It is immediately obvious that Mr. Shah's prosecution has nothing to do with the maintenance of justice but is being undertaken by the RSS-BJP combine to muzzle the Kashmiri voices," he said. Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan demanded that the fake charges against Shabbir Shah be immediately withdrawn, the political victimization of Kashmiri political leaders be seized and he along with other incarcerated Kashmiris leadership be released without further delay.

He mentioned that Pakistan had approached the United Nations Secretary General in New York to seek immediate release of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik.

"Mr. Malik has been charged on counts of terrorism under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA), without due process and in violation of his fundamental human rights," he said.

The FO Spokesperson said independent voices continued to call out India on its gross and systemic violations of human rights in IIOJK and the minorities' rights inside the country. He mentioned that Human Rights Watch in its report of 11 January 2021 underlined that seven human rights and humanitarian organizations had called upon the European Union to take a strong stand and press India to immediately end systemic human rights violations.

He said the report also called upon India to free all detained human rights defenders and others arrested on politically motivated charges.

The Spokesperson said India continues to remain evasive on the horrific incident of killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, where eleven members of a Pakistani Hindi family died in India under mysterious circumstance. He said India had not explained as to why the bodies of the deceased were hastily cremated without informing the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi (PHC) and why a postmortem in the presence of Pakistan High Commission's doctor was not permitted despite repeated requests by the High Commission.

"Since the deceased were Pakistani nationals, it is incumbent upon the Government of Pakistan to be fully aware of the circumstances under which its nationals died in India," he added.