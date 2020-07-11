(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday called for enhanced international monitoring and continued reporting by the United Nations on the human rights crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to save lives, dignity and freedom of the Kashmiri people suffering illegal occupation for over seven decades.

"Pakistan wishes to underscore the importance of growing international concern over the grave and systematic human rights abuses being perpetrated by Indian security forces against Kashmiris in IOJ&K," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office mentioned the 2018 and 2019 UN Kashmir reports that "provided a window to the world about the scale of India's human rights violations, aided and abetted by hundreds of thousands of occupation forces and draconian laws".

"Ever since its unlawful and unilateral actions in the occupied territory on 5 August 2019, the magnitude of India's human rights abuses has reached new heights of brutality, impunity and shame," it said.

It highlighted the more than 11 months of unabated military siege in IOJ&K, communications blockade, extra-judicial killings in fake "encounters" and so-called cordon-and-search operations, 'collective punishment' of entire communities and neighbourhoods, and crimes against humanity.

"India's international scrutiny and censure continues to grow and its dismal disregard of human dignity, fundamental rights and freedoms is being meticulously documented by human rights and civil society organizations, international media and parliamentarians," it said.

The Foreign Office said the UN human rights machinery had consistently spotlighted India's non-compliance with its international human rights obligations.

Through several official communications, nearly a dozen UN Special Rapporteurs have regularly raised serious concerns over India's consistent pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, corporal punishment, extra-judicial killings, and physical and digital lockdown in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"Despite these global indictments, India continues to persist in a mode of defiance and denial. It rejected the two Kashmir reports and refuses to grant access to any independent international observer, organization and media to investigate the gross human rights violations," the statement added.

The Foreign Office said India had heightened its repression in IOJ&K taking advantage of the world's preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is undertaking further reprehensible, and unlawful, steps to engineer demographic change in IOJ&K and convert the Kashmiri Muslim majority into a minority, it said.

"India's wilful defiance of international law, democratic norms and its human rights obligations necessitates continued accountability and opprobrium, as underlined in the UN's Kashmir Reports," it concluded.