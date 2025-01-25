Pakistan Association Dubai Organizes Event On Climate Action
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 09:10 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Extreme Hangout Dubai in collaboration with Earth Warriors and the Pakistan Youth Forum brought together climate advocates, change-makers, and the community to highlight the importance of climate action and promote sustainable solutions during an event held by Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD).
The event began with a symbolic tree-plantation ceremony, led by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General and Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD.
Hussain Muhammad underscored the existential crisis posed by climate change emphasizing its disproportionate impact on vulnerable countries like Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan ranks among the ten most vulnerable countries to climate change despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions. The devastating floods of 2022 are a testament to the challenges we face. Pakistan remains committed to be part of the solution. However, global solidarity, climate finance, and technology transfer are essential to tackling this crisis.
”
The event featured Entrepreneurial Stalls showcasing innovative eco-friendly solutions, keynote speeches and panel discussions by experts, activists, and youth leaders engaging in insightful discussions on climate action strategies and the importance of collective efforts. Performances and artistic presentations highlighting the beauty of nature and the necessity of preserving it for future generations was also part of the event.
The event also highlighted the critical role of the youth in driving climate action. The Consul General encouraged the Pakistani community in the UAE to act as global ambassadors for Pakistan’s climate challenges through storytelling, social media and community engagement to raise awareness and bring change.
The event demonstrated how collective efforts, both at local and global levels can address important environmental issues. The event concluded with a call for global solidarity and action to ensure a sustainable future for all.
