Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons launches website for members' facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS CENTER) has launched its website (www.paus.org.pk) aimed at facilitating all members and ensuring effective coordination.

PAUS Center President Dr Mumtaz Ahmad, in a statement, has sought suggestions from the members and asked those whose name and email were already existed in the members list to log in via their email as username and password had already been emailed to them.

While, those members whose Names were not in the members list could sign in by completing their personal profile and their username. Password would be provided through email, he said.