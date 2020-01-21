UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Association Of Urological Surgeons Launches Website For Members' Facilitation

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons launches website for members' facilitation

Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS CENTER) has launched its website (www.paus.org.pk) aimed at facilitating all members and ensuring effective coordination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS CENTER) has launched its website (www.paus.org.pk) aimed at facilitating all members and ensuring effective coordination.

PAUS Center President Dr Mumtaz Ahmad, in a statement, has sought suggestions from the members and asked those whose name and email were already existed in the members list to log in via their email as username and password had already been emailed to them.

While, those members whose Names were not in the members list could sign in by completing their personal profile and their username. Password would be provided through email, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From

Recent Stories

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sha ..

25 minutes ago

RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected ..

25 minutes ago

Masood Khan lauds Malaysia’s principled stand on ..

35 minutes ago

Flour demand-supply position under control in Mala ..

23 seconds ago

Committee expresses concern over delay in promotio ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.