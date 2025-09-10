Open Menu

Pakistan Assumes Chair Of SCO-RATS 2025-26

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan assumes Chair of SCO-RATS 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday assumed the Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS).

“This is a reflection of the confidence of SCO member states in Pakistan’s dedicated efforts and contributions towards regional peace and security, particularly in combating terrorism,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

In its capacity as the chair of SCO-RATS, Pakistan will work towards fostering regional cooperation against terrorism, in line with shared priorities, guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, equality, and shared responsibility.

It will also host events and activities across key domains — including cyber counter-terrorism, information operations, border security, countering terrorist financing, and capacity-building — to deepen collaboration.

“As a frontline state in combating terrorism, Pakistan continues to make unparalleled sacrifices to ensure safety and security not only of its own people but the region and beyond,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the

2025–26 term, Pakistan had also been entrusted with key responsibilities in counter terrorism domain, among

others.

Pakistan would continue to work with international and regional partners to advance collective efforts against terrorism,

in line with the principles of the SCO, international law and the United Nations Charter, it was added.

