Pakistan Assures All Out Support To Nepal In Anti-COVID Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan assures all out support to Nepal in anti-COVID fight

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here wherein the latter assured Pakistan's all-out support to help Nepal fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister, during the meeting, said Pakistan stood with Nepal in its efforts to deal with the pandemic.

He conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in Nepal due to the pandemic and also commended the effective measures taken by Nepal to contain the virus.

The meeting discussed the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations.

The foreign minister reaffirmed the importance of strong relations between the two countries and underscored the need to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his felicitations to Raghubir Mahaseth on assumption of the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the Government of Nepal for the smooth evacuation of stranded Pakistani nationals from Nepal on May 31.

The ambassador reciprocated the warm sentiments and expressed his desire to work for further deepening the bilateral relations.

He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for the Covid-19 related assistance.

The foreign minister wished peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Nepal.

