Pakistan Assures Support To Family Of Acid-attack Victim Girl In NY

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

Pakistan assures support to family of acid-attack victim girl in NY

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday assured to provide "every possible" assistance to the family of Nafia, an American citizen of Pakistani descent, who was made subject to an acid attack.

"The Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family and has offered every possible help," Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

Nafiah is an American citizen of Pakistani descent and is residing along with her parents in Long Island.

The spokesperson said the local police department had deputed a 12-member team to investigate the incident.

"We should wait for completion of the investigations to ascertain the nature of the crime and the motive behind it," Chaudhri commented.

However, he said the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC and Consulate General in New York would continue to follow-up the developments and would provide every possible assistance to the family.

