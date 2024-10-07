Pakistan assures to apprehend perpetrators of Karachi attack killing Chinese engineers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport took place on Sunday night killing two Chinese engineers and injuring another, and assured to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China...We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies would spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators.

"This barbaric act will not go unpunished," she assured.

The spokesperson extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

She said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation.

She said that Pakistan and China were close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror, " the spokesperson reiterated.