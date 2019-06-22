UrduPoint.com
Pakistan At Cusp Of Achieving Enduring Peace, Stability: Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is at the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.Speaking in a talk on 'Pakistan's Regional Security Perspective' at International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, he said this can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges.

The Army Chief said improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity.However, he said, future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve issues and long pending disputes within the region.

Your Thoughts and Comments

